Breaking: Suspended Plateau LG Boss reinstated

The Plateau State House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended Chairman of Kanam local government council, Hon. Abbas Wokdung.

Hon. Wokdung was in June suspended for three months, by the house over an alleged insubordination.

However, in an executive communication, signed by Governor Simon Lalong, and read on plenary, Thursday, seeking for his reinstatement, the house unanimously endorsed Lalong’s request.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abok Ayuba, said the governor’s communication, informed the house that all the issues that led to the suspension of Wokdung, were carefully observed, and that the suspended chairman has been able to resolved them.

The House also approved the appointment of Mr. Joke Alamba, as the management committee chairman for Barkin Ladi local government council.