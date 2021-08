The Taliban say they will not extend the deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan.

Spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the BBC that 31 August was a red line and that any extension would be a “clear violation” of the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to request that US troops remain at Kabul airport past the 31 August deadline at Tuesday’s virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

Details loading…