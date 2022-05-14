Breaking: Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew in Sokoto as protests go wild

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Saturday afternoon, declared 24 hours curfew across the state after protest by the youths against the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel, resulted to violence.

This was announced via the official Facebook handle of the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Ahmad Bello.

Protests broke out in Sokoto as youths continue to express anger over the alleged abusive remark that led to the killing of female student on 12 May, 2022.

Ms Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto state, die on Thursday when angry mob killed her after she was accused of alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

