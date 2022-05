Sokoto State governor and Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal who stated this at the ongoing National Convention at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, urged all his delegates to in National interest vote former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

