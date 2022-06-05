Breaking: Tension as gunmen invade church, massacre many in Ondo

From Owo, a popular community in Ondo state comes a report that unknown gunmen numbering up to 50, invaded a catholic church and killed many worshippers on Sunday June 4, 2022.

The name of the church was given as St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Blueprint gathered that no fewer than 40 worshippers were either shot dead dead or murdered with different weapons, while others were injured.

The injured persons, according to an eyewitness have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Police authorities were yet to react to the latest development as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…

