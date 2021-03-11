Breaking: Tension as gunmen storm school, kidnap lecturer, students in Edo

March 11, 2021 Patrick Ahanor, Benin City



Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki

Unidentified gunmen Wednesday night reportedly stormed the National Institute of in Uromi, Edo state and   two and a teacher.

gathered that tension heightened in the on Thursday following the incident; even as parents stormed the school premises for their wards.

Spokesman for Edo , SP. Bello Kontongs, confirmed the , but said “details of the incident would be made available soon.”

Kontongs said: “I have also heard about the incident  since yesterday (Wednesday) night. There is no detail yet.
“I am waiting for the officer-in-charge of anti-kidnapping and be assured that as soon as we get details, we will let you know.”

