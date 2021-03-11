Breaking: Tension as gunmen storm school, kidnap lecturer, students in Edo

Unidentified gunmen Wednesday night reportedly stormed the National Institute of Construction Technology in Uromi, Edo state and abducted two students and a teacher.

Blueprint gathered that tension heightened in the community on Thursday following the incident; even as parents stormed the school premises for their wards.

Spokesman for Edo State Police command, SP. Bello Kontongs, confirmed the abduction, but said “details of the incident would be made available soon.”

Kontongs said: “I have also heard about the incident since yesterday (Wednesday) night. There is no detail yet.

“I am waiting for the officer-in-charge of anti-kidnapping and be assured that as soon as we get details, we will let you know.”