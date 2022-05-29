Breaking: Tension as Okada riders invade Abuja estate over colleagues’ death

An Estate Manager, Mr Adebisi Adelowo, has confirmed the invasion of Same Global Estate located around Lokogoma in Abuja by motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders.

He said the Okada men numbering up 100 invaded the estate and set two houses on fire after they alleged that a motorist hit their two colleagues dead and ran into the estate.

Residents of the estate later revealed that the motorcyclists attacked the estate in their bid to apprehend the unknown motorist.

Police authorities are yet to speak on the incident that happened earlier on Sunday with residents of the area living in fear of possible more attacks.

