Breaking: Tension as passenger plane goes missing after take-off

A plane with 22 people on board has gone missing in Nepal’s mountains, an official said on Sunday.

The 9N-AET aircraft was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom before it lost contact with the airport tower not long after take-off.

An air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport said they were investigating an unconfirmed report of a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The plane was carrying 13 Nepalis, four Indians, two Germans and three crew members.

There was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft but a search was now under way, according to police official Ramesh Thapa.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the areas where last contact was made.

Planes on the route normally fly between Nepalese mountains before landing in a valley in the Himalayas.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally.

The route is popular with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the Muktinath temple, sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists.

