Breaking: Tension as security operatives seal Plateau state assembly complex

Tension is mounting around the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos, early Monday morning after heavy joint security taskforce has sealed the complex.

The House clerk Mr. Ponven Wuyep, who disclosed this to Blueprint via telephone interview, said the joint security taskforce has been deployed.

“The OC police in the house woke me up early morning, telling me that the police headquarters in Jos have instructed him to seek for reinforcement, but he latter told me that even before he did that, a heavy joint security taskforce has been deployed to the House.

“I am on my way to the office to see things for my self.”

Blueprint reports that mixed feelings have been trailing the pronouncement by the house that called on the people to, “practically stand up to defend themselves.”

Details loading…