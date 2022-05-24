Breaking: Tension as teenager invades school, kills 14 children, teacher

Up to 14 students and one teacher are dead after a gun-wielding suspect entered an elementary school and opened fire, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The suspect has been identified as Salvador Romas, 18, a Uvalde, Texas, resident who Governor Abbott said abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary at around noon on Tuesday.

Governor Abbott said Romas entered the school and “shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher.”

The governor said the shooter was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

According to Sky News, the deceased and injured students are in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade, between the ages of eight and 11.

Abbott, citing preliminary reports, said Romas was killed by responding officers. His motive remains unknown.

The suspect also allegedly fatally shot his grandmother before entering the school, Abbott said.

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the governor said.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed they received 13 children for treatment.

Two additional students who arrived at UMH were deceased on arrival, the hospital said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin did not confirm casualties but told ABC News in a text message that “this is a very bad situation.”

He said the office is trying to contact parents before releasing any information.

UMH said another 66-year-old woman is in critical condition. Neither the school district nor the police department has confirmed if she was a teacher.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates on the incident.

Police first said a heavy law enforcement presence responded to the scene but failed to elaborate.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin initially told Fox News that the shooting took place off-campus, but the shooter ran into the school and barricaded himself inside.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site.” Robb Elementary tweeted shortly after noon local time.

“Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

Uvalde is about 83 miles west of San Antonio.

