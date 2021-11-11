Breaking: Tension at FUT Minna as gunmen attack shop, kidnap 2 children

Gunmen on Thursday morning attacked a shop located opposite the Gidan Kwanu main campus gate of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna and abducted two children of the shop owner.

Students said they started hearing gunshots at the institution’s gate at about 12am while tension mounted.

The Police confirmed the incident on Thursday in Minna explaining that, “On 10/11/2021 at about 2330hrs, some suspected hoodlums attacked a shop at Gidan-Kwano opposite FUT Gate and abducted two children of the shop owner.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abiodun Wasiu said the police/vigilante were immediately drafted to the scene for aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums, adding during stop and search, one of the suspect was intercepted and arrested at Barkuta village.

The institution’s Student Union President, Shuaib Isiaka Yahaya, also confirmed the incident.