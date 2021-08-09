Breaking: Tension in Buhari’s House as Police take over APC secretariat

There was palpable tension at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) early hours of Monday, as policemen, loaded in over five Hillux Patrol Vans took over the recently named Buhari House.

The police team numbering over 30 had strategically positioned themselves within the secretariat along Blantyre street, without harassing passersby and the motorists using the street.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation can report that the gun-wielding, battle ready policemen did not allow any vehicle park within secretariat vicinity, including those from the staff, the visitors and the journalists that arrived there early.

Although the presence of the police awakened reminisce of the dark days of the former National Chairman APC National Working Committee (NWC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, however the difference is that they were not subjected to any undue harassment by the security operatives.

As at 11am, the usually bubbling secretariat was still like a ghost town, as the presence of the security agencies was scaring to many people, including the staff and visitors.

It was, however gathered that the security agents acted on security report that certain persons have been mobilised to stage demonstration at the party secretariat on Monday.

“You don’t expect the party’s national leadership to fold their hands in the face of such threatening security report. They don’t want to take chances or watch the situation degenerate to the days of Oshiomhole when activities in the party was grounded hence the decision to mobilise the security agencies to protect the secretariat against any attack,” the security personnel told our correspondent.