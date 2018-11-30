Breaking: Tension mounts in Osogbo; Police woman, 3 children found dead

Palpable tension has pervaded residents of Ita-Olokan, Oja-Oba area in Osogbo, Osun state capital, after a police woman and her three children were found dead in their room.

Blueprint gathered that the deceased police woman is a Sergeant. She slept with her four children and two of the children died while others were rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning, due to their inability to breath well.

Further inquest by our Correspondent revealed that one of the surviving children whose case was serious was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife. The last born was said to have been taken to the police clinic in Osogbo.

Eye witness account later hinted Blueprint that only the one taken to the police clinic was able to survive as the one taken to hospital in Ile-Ife was later confirmed dead.

The death of the police officer and her three children could not be ascertained. Residents in the area said their death might be caused by fume from generator.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, who confirmed the incident, said the cause of their death could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

She promised that the police would investigate the cause of the death of the police Sergeant and her children.

According to the police, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH, for autopsy.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.