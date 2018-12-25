Breaking: Tension in Port Harcourt as petrol fire burn 3 to death at Christmas

Three persons are reportedly feared dead in an early hour petrol fire at Government Reserved Area, GRA phase 4 axis of Port Harcourt.

Eye witnesses reportedly said the incident which happened at about 2am on Tuesday, occurred when a tanker, laden with fuel fell and spilled its contents in adjoining buildings and ignited fire, according to Daily Trust.

The tragic fire incident is coming barely a month after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed at Woji GRA phase Two, Port Harcourt, trapping workers said not to be less than 200.

As at the time of filling this, at least five people were confirmed dead by the rescue operations agencies.