Breaking: Anxiety as terrorists invade UNIAbuja, kidnap 4 varsity staff

Terrorists early Tuesday morning stormed the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Abuja located inside Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and kidnapped up to four persons.

This was disclosed through the school Facebook Page on Tuesday.

A source within the school premises disclosed that a Professor whose name hasn’t been ascertained as at the time of filling this story was among those abducted.

Already, the school authorities have confirmed the latest development.

However, Police are yet to confirm the incident which reportedly happened around 1am.

Details loading…