Breaking: Terrorists kidnap ex-accountant general ‘s wives, children, 18 others in Zamfara

No fewer than 23 people including two wives and four children of former Zamfara state accountant general Alhaji Abubakar Bello were kidnaped by a group of armed bandits in Furfuri town of Bungudu local government area of the state.

A resident in the area identified as Malam Haruna Manaja Furfuri in an interview with Blueprint said the bandits besieged the town around 2:30 am of Monday.

According to him, the bandits went straight to the residence of former Zamfara accountant general, kidnapped his two wives, three children during the attack.

Malam Manaja further hinted that the two kidnaped wives and other women escaped few hours after kidnapping them.

“It was after the community trailed the bandits into the bush, the bandits left the victims and run away. That is how some of the kidnaped victims including two wives of Alhaji Abubakar Bello were rescued,” he said.

He said three children of the former accountant general including a young lady who will soon be married were still in bandits den.

“As I am talking to you now, the bandits responded via telephone demanding some money from the accountant general as ransom before they could set his three children free,” he said.

The Zamfara state police command image maker, SP. Muhammad Shehu, in an interview with Blueprint confirmed the incident.

Shehu stated that efforts have been intensified by the command to ensure rescue of the kidnaped victims safely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

