Breaking: Thomas Tuchel test positive for COVID-19, to miss FA Cup clash vs Plymouth

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be in the dugout for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The German – who undertook his pre-match duties yesterday and oversaw first-team training – has entered self-isolation and will be absent for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

There are now doubts as to whether Tuchel will be able to travel to the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. The Blues head out to the UAE after today’s game and their first match in the competition is on Wednesday. If Chelsea win that, there will be a final to play next Saturday.

A statement on the Chelsea website read: “Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19. The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.

“The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.”

Chelsea have confirmed that Tuchel’s long-time assistant, Arno Michels, will take charge for today’s FA Cup tie against the League One side.

Tuchel has publicly confirmed that he has been vaccinated against Covid, although has been at pains to stress that was his own choice and not one he has attempted to force on his players.

He said in September: “Vaccination seems to be a proper protection. I am vaccinated. I took the decision for myself. But I don’t really see myself in a position to speak out on proper recommendations.”