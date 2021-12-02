Breaking: Thugs attack Senator Barau Jibrin’s campaign office in Kano (VIDEO)

Suspected thugs have attacked the gubernatorial campaign office of the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, in Kano state on Thursday morning.

The said building Blueprint learnt is located along Maiduguri Road in Kano.

Witnesses said the thugs were numbering about a 100 during the attack.

This is coming on the heels of a court judgment which nullified the congresses held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Senator Jibrin, who is said to be nursing a governorship ambition, is part of the Ibrahim Shekarau faction of the APC recognised by the court.

Authorities are yet to comment on the incident.