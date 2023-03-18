Breaking: Thugs invade Anambra as voter apathy mars 2023 state assembly election [VIDEO]

The joint security taskforce on election patrol have arrested five armed thugs at Ihiala, Ihiala local government area, Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said the thugs were arrested with four pump actions.

A viral video also showed Mr Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State deployed for the election, saying they were positioned to ensure that the election was peaceful and violence free.

Blueprint reports that the ongoing State House of Assembly poll in the State is recording low turnout even though officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived most polling units visited timely.

At polling units covered in Awka, the State capital, including 026 Udoka Housing Estate, 024 Kwata junction, 008 Government House, and others, INEC officers came in between 7.45am to 8.15am, with little or no voters on sight.

It was also observed that no security officer was found at the respective polling units, just as agents of two notable political parties – APGA and PDP were spotted canvasing votes among voters.

