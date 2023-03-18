Breaking: Thugs invade Anambra community, attack Labour Party state assembly candidate on election day [VIDEO]

Labour Party candidate for Awka South 2 constituency Hon. Joseph Chukwujekwu Okeke has been attacked by hired thugs during the ongoing state assembly election in Anambra state.

A viral video shows wounds on the body of the state assembly hopeful, just as his Toyota Camry car was vandalised by the hoodlums who invaded his community Nibo in Awka South local government area of the state.

The visual also revealed that some Police operatives arrived the area shortly after and zoomed off to their office with Hon. Okeke.

There has been reported voter apathy across the state on Saturday March 18, 2023 poll.

Anambra state is one of the eight states in Nigeria where governorship election will not be taking place on the same day with 28 others.

