[Breaking] Timeless: Davido drops latest album

Music star, Davido, has finally released his album, Timeless, after a long musical break.

This was disclosed in a post on his social media handles on Friday March 31, 2023.

He wrote, “At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been

“I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it.

“I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy.

“Today I present you TIMELESS.” ⏳

“So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, #thechefchi ! Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️And to all my supporters – I love you.”

