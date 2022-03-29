Breaking: Tinubu cancels colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cancelled the colloquium organised in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the event could not continue in the wake of the attack on a train heading to Kaduna state from Abuja.

Blueprint had reported how the train was attacked by gunmen in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna on Monday night. The train was said to have almost reached Rigasa, its final stop.

Speaking shortly after his arrival at the colloquium on Tuesday, Tinubu said he cannot be celebrating and rejoicing amidst a national tragedy.

He asked the attendees to “go home and pray” for the victims of the attack.