National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a landslide victory, has defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, among others, to emerge presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Tinubu won the ticket with over 1,271 votes out of 2,203 accredited.

While Ameachi came second, VP Osinbajo and Senator Lawan came third and fourth respectively.

Details later…

