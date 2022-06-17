Breaking: Tinubu, Obi get running mates for 2023 presidential election, beat INEC deadline

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has picked and submitted the name of Katsina State born Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate

Masari who is a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party was named as running mate to beat the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled for Friday June 17, 2022.

Tinubu, had despite initial hurdles, on Wednesday, June 8, clinched the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election. 23 aspirants picked forms for the contest, while 22 participated. One of the aspirants, Emeka Nwajiuba, did not participate.

Also, Labour Party with former Anambra state governor Peter Obi as presidential candidate, on Friday submitted the name Doyin Okupe, former presidential spokesman and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the running mate for next year’s presidential election.

Okupe, himself confirmed this in an interview when he appeared on Channels Television Politics on Friday night, programme, but indicated that the choice was not foreclosed yet given the robust engagements currently going on to put together a mega coalition in which many more political parties would work together to wrench power from the old order.

