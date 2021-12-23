Breaking: Titan Trust Bank acquires Union Bank

Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), one of the fastest-growing and customer-centric financial service providers in Nigeria, has acquired Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

This followed an agreement by Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited and other majority shareholders to divest 88.39 per cent shareholding in Union Bank to Titan Trust Bank.

The board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities Exchange Commission on Thursday, explained that the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other financial conditions, would upon completion transfer 89.39 percent of Union Bank’s issued share capital to Titan Trust Bank.

Commenting on the transaction, the Chairman, Union Bank, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey said: “On behalf of the Board, we congratulate all the parties involved in reaching this phase of the transaction and the Board looks forward to supporting the next steps to ensure a seamless completion of the process following regulatory approvals.

“We are grateful to our current investors whose significant and consequential investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation of Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest and storied institutions. Today, the bank is well-positioned with an innovative product offering, a growing customer base of over six million and consistent year on year profitability.

“This is a solid foundation for our incoming investors to build on as we move into a new era for the bank.”

According to the chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Tunde Lemo, OFR: “The Board of Titan Trust Bank and our key stakeholders are delighted as this transaction marks a key step for Titan Trust in its strategic growth journey and propels the institution to the next level in the Nigerian banking sector.

“The deal represents a unique opportunity to combine Union Bank’s longstanding and leading banking franchise with TTB’s innovation-led model which promises to enhance the product and service offering for our combined valued customers.” He said.

Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo noted: “This transaction marks a significant milestone in the journey of our 104-year old Bank. Whilst thanking our current investors for their unwavering commitment to the Bank over the years, we welcome our new core investor, TTB. We recognize the strategic fit between the two institutions and expect that this deal will deliver the best outcome for our employees, customers and stakeholders. We look forward to collectively writing the next exciting chapter for Union Bank.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Mudassir Amray said: “After completing over two years of operations with aggressive organic growth, we are excited to have an opportunity for a significant leap forward in market share. UBN’s widespread presence, state of the art technology platform, quality staff and strong brand loyalty fits well with our synchronized modular strategy. We look forward to delivering superior results for the benefit of our staff, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.”

According to the statement, Rothschild & Cie acted as financial adviser and White & Case LLP and Banwo & Ighodalo acted as legal advisers respectively, to the selling shareholders of Union Bank, while Citigroup Global Markets Limited also acted as financial adviser, Pricewaterhouse Coopers as due diligence partner, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Drew Law Practise and G. Elias & Co. acted as legal advisers respectively to TTB.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank has a network of over 280 Sales and Service Centers across Nigeria. Union Bank is focused on Retail, Commercial and Corporate Banking businesses.

Titan Trust Bank is one of the newest national commercial banks in Nigeria.

The lender commenced operation in October 2019 with a strong capital base and has demonstrated precision in execution of its strategy by showing tremendous growth, even in difficult times.

In just two years of existence, the bank has grown to earn the confidence of the banking public, offering quality banking services at a cutting-edge technology that enables its customers to enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels.

Titan Trust Bank has received industry-wide recognition, having been named ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria’ for 2022 (for the second year running) by the New York-based Global Finance Magazine World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards and ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand’ for 2021.

