Breaking: Top PDP official collapses in Court

The Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Wednesday collapsed in Court.

Nwoba was supposed to be arraigned on Tuesday at the Magistrate Court two, Abakaliki, but police failed after bringing him to court premises same day.

A source in the police told Blueprint reporter that police failed to provide all the needed documents for the arrangement.

But on Wednesday when police finally brought Nwoba who looked very ill after being in their custody for about four days to the court, he collapsed while working to the court room.

Nwoba was brought to the court in police Hilux van, and was dropped about half a pole to the court room, on coming down from the van, he staggered to the court room which he could not enter before he felt flat on the ground.

The arraignment of Nwoba was supposed to hold by 9am but he was brought to the court at 3:10pm.

Though he was rushed back to the police clinic for medical attention but the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi state command according to a source insisted he be arraigned alive or dead.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.