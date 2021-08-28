Breaking: Torres scores twice as Manchester City subdue Arsenal in Premier League clash

Ferran Torres scored twice in an embarrassingly one-sided Manchester City victory to remind everyone Pep Guardiola does have a goal threat at centre forward even without Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following a difficult week for City in which they failed to land two big transfer targets, Arsenal caved in quickly to help them get over it.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Torres inside the opening 12 minutes ensured a comfortable afternoon for the champions and Arsenal’s plight wasn’t helped by a stupid red card for Granit Xhaka in the first half.

Mikel Arteta’s team are still looking for their first point of the season.

Pep Guardiola had won his eight previous Premier League games against the Gunners and none would have been easier than this.

Arsenal set up with a back-five to try and blunt the champions but Arteta’s plan backfired almost immediately with some kamikaze defending.

