Breaking: Tottenham snap Ivan Perisic off Manchester United

Ivan Perisic has completed his move to Tottenham and took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to Inter Milan.

His switch was confirmed by Spurs a few minutes after he put a statement out paying tribute to his ‘unforgettable’ time in Serie A.

Perisic leaves the Italian side after seven years, albeit with one season spent on loan at Bayern Munich. He won Serie A under Conte’s guidance at Inter, as well as the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

Writing on Instagram, he said: ‘After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

‘Even though every end means a new beginning it’s important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished.

‘It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

‘To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans : you will always have a special place in my heart. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

‘I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio.’

Sportsmail reported on Monday that Perisic had his medical and is expected to sign a two-year contract at Spurs.

The 33-year-old Croatia winger is understood to have rejected an offer of £4.25m a year after tax from the Italians to take up a deal with Spurs worth around £170,000 a week.

Furthermore, Perisic is expected to be available for the first day of Tottenham’s pre-season training despite sustaining a calf injury in his last appearance for Inter, according to Football London.

Perisic committed to join Spurs on Friday, the same day Conte held a recruitment meeting with technical director Fabio Paratici which touched on which of the squad can leave.

