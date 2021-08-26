Breaking: Tough UEFA Champions League draw as Manchester City face PSG, Chelsea confront ‘troubled’ Juventus *See full draw

Liverpool have been thrown into group B of the just concluded UEFA Champions League draw for 2021/22 season, to face Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.
Manchester City are in group A alongside PSG, RB Leipzig.
While Lionel Messi has completed PSG, his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Etihad to seal possible Manchester City mega deal.
Holders Chelsea in group H have Juventus as the toughest opponent.
Full draw
2021/22 UEFA Champions League (Group stage draw)
Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo