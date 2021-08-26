Breaking: Tough UEFA Champions League draw as Manchester City face PSG, Chelsea confront ‘troubled’ Juventus *See full draw

Liverpool have been thrown into group B of the just concluded UEFA Champions League draw for 2021/22 season, to face Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Manchester City are in group A alongside PSG, RB Leipzig.

While Lionel Messi has completed PSG, his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Etihad to seal possible Manchester City mega deal.

Holders Chelsea in group H have Juventus as the toughest opponent.

Full draw

2021/22 UEFA Champions League (Group stage draw)



Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo