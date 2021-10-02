Breaking: Townsend cancels Martial’s goal as Everton cage Manchester United at Old Trafford

Andros Townsend’s second-half equaliser earned Everton a deserved point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Rafael Benitez’s men were unlucky to fall behind just before the break as Anthony Martial scored for the first time since February.

But Demarai Gray escaped the attentions of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Everton countered from a United corner, setting up the attack which ended with Townsend driving a low shot into the corner from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s lay-off.

Townsend celebrated in Ronaldo-esque manner. It was more than the man himself managed. Left on the bench after his injury-time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 57th minute but had minimal impact either before or after the equaliser.

Everton thought they had a winner four minutes from time but VAR intervened to rule Yerry Mina’s tap-in out for offside.

The result completes a decidedly unimpressive run of home results for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who lost against Aston Villa seven days ago after being dumped out of the EFL Cup by West Ham.