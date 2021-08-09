Breaking: Tragedy averted as Bayelsa United bus conveying FA Cup champions wheels into bush (PICTURES)

A fatal accident was on Monday averted after the driver of a bus conveying players and officials of newly crowned FA Cup Champions, Bayelsa United, wheeled into the bush.

The sudden drive into the bush, according to pictures circulating on social media was triggered after another vehicle tried to collide with the Bayelsa United coaster bus.

Blueprint findings revealed that no player or official sustained injury as at the time of the incident.

Bayelsa United team, a Nigeria National League (NNL) had defeated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Nasarawa United at the final of 2021 FA Cup decided in Benin City on Sunday.

The Bayelsa-based club was returning to Yenogoa from Benin City, Edo state capital.

The club is yet to react to the incident.





