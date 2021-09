Gunmen, Wednesday night, attacked travellers and abducted up to 18 travellers in Ondo state.

The victims were reportedly abducted along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani road in the state.

The Commander of Ondo State Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, has confirmed the incident.

However, Police are yet to speak on the latest development.

Details loading…