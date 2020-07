Bus believed to be traveling from Ankpa in Kogi state to Abuja Friday afternoon crashed along Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The vehicle caught fire immediately it sumersaulted and burnt all passengers beyond recognition, according to an eyewitness.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of passengers, and the cause of the accident was yet unknown.

Effort to reach Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.