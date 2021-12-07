Breaking: Truck driver crushes many school children to death in Lagos

A delivery truck around Ojodu Berger in Lagos, allegedly being chased by Federal Road Safety officials rammed into school children returning back from school and killd up 16 pupils on the spot.

Blueprint gathered that the school children who are writing their first term examination closed by 3pm and were going home when the sad incident happened.

An eye witness told Blueprint that the driver and his motor boy were apprehended a few meters away from the incident and was beaten to a pulp by angry mob.

Efforts to speak with the policemen from Grammar school Police station proved abortive as the gates were locked.

Details loading…