Breaking: Trump arrested, appears in court

Donald Trump is the first former US President to be arrested on criminal charges.

He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

He left his home at Trump Tower shortly after 13.00 local time (18.00BST). He waved to waiting cameras, making a fist, before getting into his car.

It took just minutes for the former president’s motorcade to make the 6.4km drive (4 mile) from his home at Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. During the drive, he posted on his social media website: “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME”.

He appeared calm and serious as he walked into the courthouse, pausing to wave at the crowd.

He is now inside the courthouse, where he will hear the charges against him.

BBC

