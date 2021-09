Popular Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia, also known as 2baba for the first time has spoken up days after his wife, Annie, accused him of infidelity.

2baba’s wife took to Instagram last week to accuse him of moving around with his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

On Wednesday, Annie, in an audio clip alleged that her husband sneaked into United States of America.

Later on the same day, Tuface via his Instagram said below: