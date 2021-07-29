Breaking: Two BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ wildcards revealed

Existing ‘wild cards’ in the Big Brother Naija season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show have finally been revealed.

They are Maria and Pere.

‘Wild Cards’ are fake housemates planted among the 22 housemates when the show kicked off on July 24.

The fake housemates were revealed to viewers during Thursday’s ‘diary session’ of the house.

The Wild Cards’ purpose is to provide entertainment in the Big Brother house.

BBNaija host, Ebuke Obi-Uchendu, had on the second day of the show’s launch that the two housemates from all the 22 contestants are actually ‘wildcards’ and would be revealed during a special diary section.

The fake housemates would be evicted during the live show only if the housemates were able to identify them, and failure to identify the wildcards, allows them remain in the house.

If they remained in the house, they would be given exclusive power to nominate housemates for eviction.

However, the housemates seem perplexed in identifying who the wildcards are, leaving many of them guessing.