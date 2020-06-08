Breaking: Two Umahi’s appointees, 15 others survive Coronavirus, discharged in Ebonyi

Chief Clement Nweke, the Principal Secretary to Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi and the state Commissioner for Finance Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu has been successfully treated and discharged after contracting coronavirus, some barely two weeks ago.

The duo were discharged on Monday with other 15 persons treated and certified negative of the pandemic at the virology center, Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA 2).

The news of Mr Nweke and fellow exco member of governor’s cabinet Prof. Chukwu, being positive for Covid-19 shook the state as rumour had it that other members of their families tested positive.

Speaking to journalists at the center during their discharge, Mr Nweke noted that how he contacted the virus remains a mystery to him.

He narrated how sick he was to the extent that the medical team had to use oxygen to stabilise his condition, among other things.

He also debunked the rumour that some members of his family were affected, especially his younger brother Professor Eugene Nweke, Dean Post-graduate school Ebonyi state University Abakaliki.

Prof. Eugene who also came to the center to take his brother also said doctors confirmed him negative.

But the Commissioner for Finance Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu confirmed that his wife and his son tested positive but were doing well.