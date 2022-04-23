Breaking: Tyson Fury lands stunning punch on Dillian Whyte, retains WBC heavyweight title

WBC champion Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, and then suggested he may now retire from the sport.

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut.

Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” Fury said post-fight.

Fury – who also retained his Ring Magazine belt – is unbeaten in 33 bouts, while Whyte – suffering his third loss in 31 bouts – falls short on his first attempt at a world title.

If Fury does decide to hang up the gloves, the 33-year-old will miss out on an opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown – a fight which could potentially be staged later this year – and a chance to cement his status as Britain’s greatest ever heavyweight.

“I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight,” he added. “But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”

Record crowd witnesses Fury’s greatest punch

With 94,000 fans in attendance – a post-war British record – there was an electric atmosphere like no other for a fight dubbed by some as the greatest all-British heavyweight dust-up in history.

Boos echoed around the iconic stadium as a pumped-up Whyte let out his trademark wolf-like howl before walking to the ring.

Fury’s ring walk was extravagant. It began to the tune of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’, soon turned into ‘Juicy’ by Notorious B.I.G and ended on ‘Sex on Fire’ by Kings of Leon. Fury then sat on a throne as fireworks blasted skywards, before heading towards the ring.

He towered over Whyte as the two men touched gloves. Fury teased before the fight that he could switch to southpaw and neutralise Whyte’s dangerous left hook but, surprisingly, it was Whyte who came out as a southpaw in a cagey opening round.

It was then Fury’s turn to switch from orthodox in the second as the battle of mind games continued, with the champion edging the opening two rounds.

He landed with a solid two-punch combination in the third, prompting Whyte to charge at the champion. But the challenger could not get close to Fury, who used his height and reach advantage to keep Whyte at bay as the fight progressed.

The contest truly heated up in a spicy fourth round. Whyte connected when asked to break, which clearly agitated Fury.

The fighters twice received a telling off from Mark Lyson, as the referee struggled to control the two men who boast a combined weight of 37 stone.

Whyte’s telegraphed overhand rights were getting nowhere close to the elusive Fury, who was connecting with ease.

Then came arguably Fury’s greatest punch of what is proving to be an illustrious career. He teed it up with a left jab and as Whyte stepped forward, Fury whipped in the brutal uppercut.

Whyte fell back on the canvas. He channelled the warrior spirit he spoke of before the fight but, as he made it to his feet, was clearly in no position to continue.

