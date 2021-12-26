Breaking: Uche Nwosu arrested, not abducted – Police

Imo Police command through its spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, has confirmed that their operatives arrested Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who is the son-in-law and former Chief of Staff to former governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

Although, no reason was given for the said arrest, the statement was deleted from a Police/media WhatsApp platform later.

However, Blueprint gathered from the video that went viral later that Nwosu who was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) in the 2019 election was mercilessly beaten and his cloth torn by the uniformed gunmen who also shot sporadically, leaving some live bullets on the floor of the church compound before he was whisked away.

The incident led worshippers to shout and rain abuses on his assailants.

Nwosu was whisked away from the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

