Former governorship candidate in Imo state Uche Nwosu has been kidnapped.

Nwosu who is son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha was whisked away at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state on Sunday.

Blueprint gathered that the former Chief of Staff to Senator Okorocha was attending an outing service day after he concluded the burial of his mother at the weekend.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest development.

