[Breaking] UEFA Champions League: Manchester City overcome Real Madrid in 7-goal semi-final thriller

Manchester City remain on course to reach a second successive Champions League final after beating Real Madrid in a thrilling semi-final first leg.

Kevin de Bruyne’s diving header and Gabriel Jesus’ calm finish gave City a 2-0 lead inside the opening 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema volleyed home for Real, but Phil Foden’s header made it 3-1.

Real’s Vinicius Jr scored an individual goal, Bernardo Silva blasted in City’s fourth before Benzema’s chipped penalty following Aymeric Laporte’s handball.

City have never won the European Cup or Champions League and lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last season’s final, but produced a superb performance to take an advantage to Spain.

However, manager Pep Guardiola will be annoyed they did not secure a wider winning margin after leading 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2, but Benzema’s incredible ‘Panenka’ penalty gave the Spanish league leaders hope of turning the tie around at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, 4 May.

Liverpool face Spanish side Villarreal in this year’s other semi-final, with the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

