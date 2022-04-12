[Happening now] UEFA Champions League: Samuel Chukwueze’s goal stops Bayern Munich, sends Villarreal to semi-final, Real Madrid vs Chelsea go to extra time

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Forward Samuel Chukwueze scored the only goal in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

That goal has now sent Bayern Munich out of the competition, and moved Villarreal marching into the semi-final.

The game ended 1-1, but Villarreal went ahead because both ties ended 2-1 in aggregate.

At the moment, Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash has entered extra time after both legs ended in a draw at regulation time.

