[Happening now] UEFA Champions League: Samuel Chukwueze’s goal stops Bayern Munich, sends Villarreal to semi-final, Real Madrid vs Chelsea go to extra time

April 12, 2022

Chukwueze

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Forward Samuel Chukwueze scored the only goal in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

That goal has now sent Bayern Munich out of the competition, and moved Villarreal marching into the semi-final.

The game ended 1-1, but Villarreal went ahead because both ties ended 2-1 in aggregate.

At the moment, Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash has entered extra time after both legs ended in a draw at regulation time.

