Breaking: UK set to repatriate £4.2m stolen by Ibori

The United Kingdom (UK) is set to repatriate monies stolen by former Delta state governor James Ibori.

Already, UK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to return the sum of £4.2 million of stolen assets stolen by the former governor.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed in Abuja, during the signing of the MoU at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Justice, Channels TV reports.

She said the money was recovered from friends and family members of the former governor.

She frowned that many Nigerians were in the habit of siphoning money from the country to the UK, saying that has also affected the level of trust between the two countries.

Laing however warned that the UK will no longer be used as a destination for looters to siphon proceeds of crimes.

