Breaking: Ukraine delegation arrive, table demands ahead peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian authorities have announced that their delegation has arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border to start peace talks with the Russian delegation.

The main issue on their agenda, they say, is a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, it was reported that the talks kept being postponed due to logistical and safety issues.

However, Ukraine had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal on Monday, the fifth day of the Kremlin’s offensive against the country.

He also demanded an “immediate” European Union membership for Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the world.

Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, have managed to slow the advance of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country’s northwest and north.

In a statement ahead of the peace talk on Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, “The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation.

“The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.”