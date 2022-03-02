[Breaking] Ukraine invasion: Over 100 Nigerians storm embassy, volunteer to fight Russian troops

Following the call for volunteer fighters by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, about 115 Nigerian youths, Wednesday, stormed Ukraine embassy in an effort to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The youths in their large numbers visited the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, and were directed by the embassy to put down their names in a register provided.

Effort to take pictures at the scene prooved aborted as Journalists were barred from taking their photographs.

The second secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

The volunteers are believed to be responding to a recent call by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, urging people around the world to join the fight.

In a statement released on Sunday, the President accused the Russian army of killing civilians and praised Ukrainians for having the courage to defend themselves.

He said the assault by Russia was not just “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” but also the beginning of a war against democracy and basic human rights.

Zelensky had called on anyone who wished to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world to come and fight side by side with Ukrainians.