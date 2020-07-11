Breaking: Umahi lifts suspension on conduct of LG elections amidst COVID-19 rising cases in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has directed the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to immediately commence activities for the conduct of the 2020 Local Government Elections in the State.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Saturday, which was signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Barr. Samuel Okoronkwo, Umahi said the lifting of the suspension of electoral processes and political activities for the 2020 local government elections in Ebonyi state was in line with extant laws of the state.

He said: “In exercise of his powers under Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous (Infectious) Diseases and Related Matters Law, 2020 and Regulations thereof and all other enabling laws thereto, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has issued Executive Order lifting the suspension of Electoral Processes and Political Activities for the 2020 Local Government Elections in Ebonyi State.

“To this end therefore, the Governor has directed Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to immediately commence activities for the conduct of the 2020 Local Government Elections in the State as required by law.”

