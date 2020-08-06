Some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly deployed from Abuja have taken over Edo State House of Assembly.

Blueprint gathered that the operatives chased away policemen guarding the assembly complex which is currently undergoing renovation.

It is not yet clear why the operatives’ was deployed to house of assembly premises as at the time of filling this report.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection in September 19 have been locked in a protracted political battle with his erstwhile godfather and former National chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Details loading…