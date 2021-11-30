Breaking: Uneasy calm as armed robbers shoot 2 dead in Ekiti bank robbery (VIDEO)

Two persons have been confirmed dead on Tuesday in Ekiti bank robbery.

Eyewitness said armed robbers invaded a Wema bank in Aramoko, Ekiti West local government area of the state earlier in the day.

A source said the robbers invaded the bank, and started shooting sporadically into the air.

It was gathered that they gained access into the bank, though, no official statement on whether they carted money away.

Police are yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling this report.

