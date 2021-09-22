Breaking: Uneasy calm as fire guts Nigeria Port Authority headquarters

Fire on Wednesday morning threatened the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters at a wing of its operational base located at Marina office in Lagos state.

NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, who confirmed the incident in a statement however, said the situation has been brought under control with no casualty recorded.

The statement partly read, “In the early hours of Wednesday 22nd September 2021 a fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge affected 3 offices on the 6th floor of the Broad Street wing of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Headquarters.

“Operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

“In line with safety protocols, the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The fire affected one office where two desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke.”